Dele Omo Woli Agba recently shared some throwback pictures of him with Woli Agba on the latter's birthday

Dele, who has been a follower of Woli Agba since 2016, in a message appreciated the skit maker for believing in him

Dele was a part of Woli Agba's former dance group called Alfa Sule, which was popular in 2005

Popular skit maker Olamide Oladimeji, better known as Dele Omo Woli, has left many, including celebrities, gushing after he shared throwback pictures of him and Ayo Ajewole, better known as Woli Agba.

Dele, who shared the pictures as he celebrated Woli Agba's birthday on November 20, recounted how he joined the latter in making skits in 2016 as he thanked him for everything they have achieved together.

An extract from Dele's caption read;

"how it all started with this great Man, who identified me and believed in me even when I am yet to find my self. You accepted me whole heartedly, showed me so much love. Daddy as I fondly call you, thank you for everything, I love you so much and I will forever do."

Check out the throwback pictures Dele Omo Woli shared below:

Dele was previously a member of a dance group called Alfa Sule, which Woli Agba was also a member of. The two have since become the brains behind an online church called Instagram Parish Ministry (IPM).

People react to Woli Agba and Dele's throwback picture

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the post, see them below;

mama_t_of_warri':

"Nor be today more blessings fam."

daraomowoli_oyediransamuel:

"It’s been a long time uncle."

stephen_javi_:

"Daddy resembles aproko doctor in the edited pictures."

timiagbaje:

"But why is Dele looking older than his daddy yoo."

