Ace Nigerian gospel skit maker Woli Agba has taken to social media to lament a damaging piracy job he recently stumbled upon

In a trending clip shared on his page, Woli Agba showed the carcass of a DVD where different series of his works were packaged with his permission and being sold

However, the skit maker said that wasn't even the most annoying part to him but the repulsive title used on the pack of the DVD that alleged he was high on 'Igbo'

Ace Nigerian gospel skit maker Woli Agba recently shared a video on his page lamenting about the damage that content pirates have done and are doing to his image.

Woli, in a clip, showed a DVD pack that was a compilation of all his works, skits and videos from years back, but it carried a title that he considered very repulsive and damaging to his image as a gospel content creator.

Ace Gospel skit maker Woli Agba cries out about a compilation of his work being sold by pirates with a demeaning title. Photo credit: @woliagba

Source: Instagram

In the trending clip, Woli complained about the title used on the compilations of his work, slamming it as demeaning and harmful to his image, personality and what he represents.

The angry skit maker slammed the piracy work, showed reserved resentment towards the title given to the body of his work, and then called on IPM to caution the perpetrators.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See Woli Agba's video complaining about a DVD compilation of his work:

See how netizens reacted Woli Agba's video calling out Pirates selling his work without permission

@kie_kie__:

"Amokoko ni won ni!!!!"

@bjdexterous:

"He should have written "on kolos" instead na. Simple and direct."

@iam_arc_tundeagbaje:

"Just give daddy small percentage, you are good to go, he no go talk again."

@iamwallgecko_:

"See how daddy correct with love."

@king_midres1010:

" wahala, and the writer is right make we no lie."

@iambimpeakintunde:

"A maa rogo oooooo person wey do this jacket is high on kolos."

@barneyprints:

"Shey people still dey buy/sell dvd nii."

@isegunjohnson:

"Igbo lo ko jor."

@bodethomos_fr:

"Daddy na Dele run ahm lowkey @deleomowoli_mideoladimeji no tell ahm say I hint you abeg."

@yomide_naturals:

"A friend showed me this at Mokola last week."

@officialyetundebakare:

"Wahala wahala wahala Awon omo aye ti fe rip daddy."

Comedian Woli Agba opens up on his smooth ride with Dele Omowoli

Famous Nigerian comedian Ayo Ajewole aka Woli Agba, is well known for rib-cracking skits on social media.

Still, one other member of his comedy crew, Dele Omowoli, has managed to attract the attention of netizens constantly looking for content that can make them laugh.

Although many may not know, the two have been working together for about 15 years and have managed to keep a healthy relationship that does not come in between their work.

Source: Legit.ng