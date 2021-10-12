Popular Instagram comedian, Woli Agba has welcomed a bouncing baby boy a year after losing his first child

The comedian recounted how he was able to perform on stage at his show despite losing the child last year and God blessed him with a new one this year

He gave thanks to God for the new gift and his fans and colleagues have showered him with congratulatory messages

Popular Instagram comedian, Ayo Ajewole popularly known as Woli Agba has welcomed a new bouncing baby boy to his family.

Woli Agba welcomes baby boy. Credit: @woliagba_ayoajewole

Source: Instagram

The happy father made the announcement on his verified Instagram page and also recounted how he lost his first child just last year.

Woli Agba posted a photo of his hands holding the cute feet of the baby and he penned emotional note about how he had lost his first child.

In the caption, the comedian said he lost his first child and performed on stage like nothing happened

"January 3, 2020 "hangout with Woliagba" has been registered to my heart as the day I was heart broken on stage, hid my sorrows, made my people laughed while I struggled with the news of a dead baby deep down me. This year, God has restored my Joy ."

Congratulatory messages

The comedian has received loads of congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read below:

Estherigbekele:

"WOLI congratulations. God will add twins to it very soon. OLORUN A WO OOOO!"

Iamfunkeetti:

"CONGRATULATIONS my broda, Almighty God will guide and protect my prince lagbara olorun OBA, so Happy ."

Damolaolatunji:

"Congratulations... We give all glory to God almighty."

Lekan_kingkong:

"All glory be to God, Congratulations baba, Ayo naa a bawa kale."

Bellokreb:

"Big congrats to you DADDY more good news coming."

Kunleremiofficial:

"Congratulations may this blessing be permanent to Gods glory."

