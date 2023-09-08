Jay Boogie’s biography: who is the Nigerian trans influencer?

Who is Jay Boogie? She is a Nigerian transgender fashion model and social media influencer. She gained social media prominence by sharing her modelling and lifestyle pictures. She has a considerable audience on Instagram.

Jay Boogie attracted many people’s attention after undergoing gender transition. Her popularity on Instagram has gradually risen since she joined the platform in 2015. She thrives as an influencer, boasting a significant following on Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name Daniel Anthony Nsikan Nickname Jay Boogie Gender Female Date of birth 25 June 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Port Harcourt, River State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single School Methodist Comprehensive High School College Akwa Ibom State University Profession Fashion model, social media influencer Net worth $100 thousand - $250 thousand Instagram @jay_boogie_

Jay Boogie’s biography

Jay Boogie was born Daniel Anthony Nsikan in Port Harcourt, River State, but she hails from Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. The social media influencer has not revealed details about her family but shared on Instagram about her mother's demise. She resides in Lagos, Nigeria, where she pursues her career.

Jay Boogie completed her high school studies at the Methodist Comprehensive High School. She reportedly pursued an undergraduate degree course at the Akwa Ibom State University.

How old is Jay Boogie?

The Nigerian fashion model is 25 years old as of 2023. She was born on 25 June 1998. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Why is Jay Boogie famous?

Jay Boogie is best recognised as a fashion model and social media influencer. She started gaining prominence on social media in 2019, sharing her pictures. Her passion for fashion soon manifested when she began showcasing different outfits on her Instagram page, where she has over 200 thousand followers as of writing.

Jay Boogie has endorsed multiple brands, including Moibestie Fitness, Alpha and Omega, and Stripped Cosmetics. She has a second Instagram page with approximately 35 thousand followers as of writing.

Jay Boogie’s net worth

Her net worth is alleged to range between $100 thousand and $250 thousand, according to The City Celeb. Her net worth is attributed to earnings from her social media endeavours, including income from brand endorsements.

What is Jay Boogie's height?

The Nigerian fashion model is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 115 pounds (52 kilograms).

FAQs

When is Jay Boogie’s birthday? She was born on 25 June 1998. What is Jay Boogie's age? Her age is 25 years as of 2023. Is Jay Boogie from Nigeria? She is a Nigerian national from Akwa Ibom State. What does Jay Boogie do for a living? She is a fashion model and social media influencer with a significant audience on Instagram. How much is Jay Boogie worth? Her net worth is estimated to be between $100 thousand and $250 thousand. Who is Jay Boogie’s boyfriend? She is seemingly not in a relationship as she has not revealed anything about her love life. How tall is Jay Boogie? She stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.

Jay Boogie has risen to become an Instagram sensation within a few years. She is known for her sense of fashion and modelling, which has attracted many people’s attention. The influencer hails from Akwa Ibom State and lives in Lagos, Nigeria.

