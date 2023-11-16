Nollywood actor Benson Okonkwo seems to have had enough of VeryDarkMan's social media antics as he lashes out at him

The movie star, in a viral clip, slammed the human rights activist for tackling Mr Ibu's wife, Stella Maris Okafor, over her issues with Lady Jasmine

Benson, in his video, slammed VeryDarkMan as a Woman hater, noting the several times he has called out female Nigerian celebrities

Famous Nigerian actor Benson Okonkwo trends online as a clip of him calling out famous social media influencer and activist Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, goes viral.

In a viral video, Benson Okonkwo slammed VeryDarkMan as a woman hater for tackling Mr Ibu's wife, Stella Maris Okafor.

Benson Okonkwo slams VeryDarkMan over issues with Mr Ibu's wife about her husband's donations. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@realiburess/@bensonokonkwo

Source: Instagram

In his video, Benson noted that Stella Maris has every right, as the legal wife of Mr Ibu, to know how her husband's donations were being spent.

Benson Okonkwo warns VeryDarkMan to stop attacking female celebs

The Nollywood star also averred in his video that VeryDarkMan's constant attacks on female celebrities were becoming a pattern, and he needs to be careful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Benson noted that VDM had fallen out with Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Nkechi Blessing and Blessing CEO over the last few months since he became famous.

Watch Benson Okonkwo's video below:

Reactions trail Benson Okonkwo's video warning VeryDarkMan

See how netizens reacted to Benson Okonkwo's message to VeryDarkMan:

@gelebymidestarz:

"Let us be sincere this VeryDarkMan NEEDS to watch his mouth ohhh.... is not even funny."

@dimplesamaka:

"Everyone is talking about Mr Ibu's wife and his so called adopted daughter who doubles as his side chick but y'all are forgetting to call out Mr Ibu for the wrong choices he made by bringing a strange woman into his home to continuously disrespect his wife..."

@benmethod.bc:

"If you critically look at most of the things VeryDarkBlackMan is fighting for without sentiments you'll understand that he is actually doing the right thing. So oga rest."

@gqluxurywears:

"Werey say your favorite actor Who gave you that title???"

@obynodaddymuna:

"In all these all I have learnt is for us all as men to live an organized life. It saves stress."

@samariabub_:

"He’s doing too much and y’all are encouraging it. VeryDaftMan!

@king_khaliphar:

"I saw this guy one time in Asaba , he walks like a woman."

@czaras_allure:

"Vdm be doing too much on a norms."

@emily_emilight:

"A woman who have been married to a man for 16 years, and there has never been a day the husband cried out nor came out in public to say his wife is evil."

@eniolajordan:

"Honestly on this one VDM isn’t right, he played a video of man who was hallucinating from the effects of anesthesia, using that as evidence isn’t valid."

@prettiest_uni_9ja_girls:

"Oga seize noise.. which favourite Nollywood actor are you???if u have nothing to say, stop using VDM to chase clout."

Mr Ibu's wife replies VeryDarkMan over her husband's donation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls when Mr Ibu's wife, Stella Maris, released a lengthy statement on Instagram to address some allegations levelled against her by VDM.

In her statement, Stella slammed VDM as a wicked person who has been fed the wrong information, which he was using to paint her dirty online.

Mr Ibu's wife's comment came after a VDM released a video slamming her as a golddigger, along with other hefty allegations.

Source: Legit.ng