Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star Frodd trended online after clips and photos from his recent endeavour went viral

The young father of one, in a post shared on his page, was full of gratitude and appreciation as he bags a doctorate in Business Management

Frodd, in the caption of his celebratory post, noted that he was only able to achieve this type of feat because of his consistency and dedication to growth

Former Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemate Chukwuemeka Bellinus Okoye, better known as Frodd, has sparked emotions online as clips of him bagging a doctorate degree go viral.

The reality TV star shared on his page videos of himself as he was awarded his doctorate.

BBNaija star Frodd trends online as he bags a doctorate. Photo credit: @callme_frodd

Source: Instagram

And, as ever, Frodd had a big smile on his face in all the clips. It was almost impossible not to see the joy on Papa Elena's face.

The ESGT University, Benin Republic, awarded the reality TV star the honorary doctorate degree in Business Management.

Dr Papa Elena aka Frodd - Celebs hail reality TV star

Reactions have trailed the video posted online as Frodd celebrates becoming a doctorate holder.

He noted in the caption of his post, saying:

"It can only be GOD’s GRACE. Congratulations are due. Positive energy, growth & consistency, Grace & dedication, steady winning. All hail the Doc."

Videos as Frodd bags a PhD:

See another post as the BBNaija star celebrates himself:

See reactions as Frodd bags a doctorate

@dadashnami:

"Congratulations, Dr. Frodd."

@pharmchi__:

"Congratulations honorable Dr sir daddy Elena."

@soma_apex:

"Let’s goooo congratulations my brother."

@officialseyiawo:

"Congratulations Dr!!!"

@sommysunshine:

"Congratulations nwannem."

@neo_akpofure:

"Congratulations brother."

@miss_msomi:

"Why are you handed this over at some random office building?"

@dromobola:

"Honorary doctorate laminated in gold frames is never the same as a a Doctor of Philosophy degree (PhD) that is earned after so much of rigorous academic drilling and producing a proper Thesis document supervised by a Professor under a complete academic structure."

Video of Frodd dancing with his newborn daughter melts hearts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how ex-BBNaija housemate Frodd reacted when reunited with his family after his eviction from the All Stars show.

In a viral clip shared online, the ex-All-Star housemate exuded the purest form of joy as he finally got to meet his daughter, who was born while he was in Biggie's house.

The viral clip stirred several reactions online as fans congratulated the reality TV star as he finally became a father.

