The death of Nigerian rapper, Oladips, has stirred emotions from his colleagues in the entertainment industry

A number of top stars including musicians and media personalities took to social media to react to the unfortunate demise

Oladips’ death had the celebrities speaking on how people are depressed but others do not take them seriously

Nigerian rapper, Oladipupo Oladimeji aka Oladips’ unfortunate death has caused a huge stir on social media.

The 28-year-old musician died under unclear circumstances in the late hours of November 14, 2023, and the sad news soon took over the Nigerian online space.

Oladips’ no doubt greatly affected his colleagues in the entertainment industry and many of them took to social media to react.

Nigerian celebrities break down over Oladips' death. Photos: @oladipsoflife, @viktoh_og, @chinkotiger

Source: Instagram

A number of the stars who bared their mind spoke on depression and how people do not care until it is too late. Legit.ng has compiled a list of some celebrities who spoke on Oladips’ death.

1.Viktoh speaks on facing depression:

This music star opened up on how men cannot even take a break to properly speak on what they are going through because people would regard them as weak or clout chasers. He went on to admit that he also went through a depressed phase while also thanking God for sparing him. Viktoh advised people to check up on others and also prayed for Oladips’ soul.

2. N6 slams Nigerians for thinking Oladips was chasing clout:

After Oladips’ death, popular media personality N6, spoke on how it’s hard for men to speak up because people would think they are looking for clout just like the case of the late singer.

3. Idowest accuses people in music industry of fake love:

Idowest had a more heated reaction to Oladips’ death. In a nine-minute video that he posted online, he was heard cursing out people who do not care for musicians until they are dead. According to him, many musicians are depressed but people only pay attention after it’s too late. He admitted that he was also depressed but he can’t die. Idowest also rained heavy curses on people who plan to show him love after he passes on.

4. Reno Omokri speaks on the similarities between Mohbad and Oladips’ death

Nigerian author and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, was moved by Oladips’ unfortunate death and he described it as a ‘deja vu too many’ considering that another singer, Mohbad, also recently lost his life.

He wrote in part:

“First MohBad, and now Oladips. The similarities in the manner of their passing are eerily unnerving. Sudden illness. Allegations of self-medication. Rushed to a hospital. And then death. This is one déjà vu too many.

Perhaps it is time for the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria to approach a Health Insurance provider to offer their members affordable, accessible and quality healthcare with HMOs.”

See his post below:

5.Chinko Ekun drops condolence message:

After the news of Oladips’ death went viral, rapper Chinko Ekun took to his X page to drop a simple condolence message. See below:

6. Blaqbonez called it a stupid life:

Blaqbonez was no doubt in shock over Oladips’ death considering that the musician was going to drop his album the day after. According to the rapper, Oladips’ song will go to number one because of his death and he won’t even be able to witness it. He called it a stupid life.

How Nigerians ignored Oladips' last cry for help and called him clout chaser

Legit.ng earlier reported that shortly after Oladips' death started to trend, Nigerians dug up his last tweet.

Apparently, just a day before his demise, Oladips had tweeted that he wasn’t feeling well. Also in the post, the music star added that it was not his intention to scare anybody.

After Oladips’ final social media post before he passed on emerged online, a number of netizens shared their thoughts. Many noted how people did not take his cry for help seriously.

