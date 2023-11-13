Nigerian Fuji musician Wasiu Omogbolahan, best known as Kwam1 sparked a surge of excitement on social media recently

A viral video showcased the distinctive voice of the Fuji veteran delivering a special rendition dedicated to Afrobeats star Wizkid

Fans and netizens who couldn't get enough of the delicious melody from the yet-to-be-released track had different views about it

Nigerian Fuji maestro K1 De Ultimate, born Wasiu Omogbolahan Olasunkanmi Adewale Ayinde Marshal, spurred some unusual excitement on the timeline recently.

A video making the rounds online captured the Fuji veteran's unique baritone voice, making an extraordinary rendition for the Afrobeats singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid.

Kwam1 teases new song dedicated to Wizkid Credit: @wikzidayomedia, @kwam1_official

Kwam 1 dished indigenous adulations for the Made in Lagos hitmaker that left netizens enthusiastic for the unreleased track.

Listen to the snippet below

K1's song for Wizkid sparks directions online

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

kudzy0713:

"Wizzy don press funds lowkey."

jayjay_soft:

"no worry star boy don press baba better bread star boy dey for everybody."

mmm_xxllmm_mmm:

"K1 can never sing wrong in my ears AdeOriOkin for a reason."

natty_sn:

"The backup singers wan kiiii me. At some point they end up call Machala Wizky hahaha…Sweet."

willydayo_:

"If this no enter no1 for Apple music err, make I know weytin cause am."

v_s_m_01:

"This wan sweet my body and soul."

preshando_1:

"Baba don cash out."

KWAM 1 applauds Wizkid during courtesy visit

Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun Wizkid made headlines over his visit to the home of Fuji maestro King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka KWAM 1, in what seemed to be a show of appreciation for performing at his mum's burial.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Wizkid and his family members threw a lavish burial party in honour of his late mother, Mrs Juliana Morayo Balogun, which saw KWAM 1 as one of the lead performers.

In one of the videos from WIzkid's visit, KWAM 1 described the singer as a good man and the people’s voice. The Fuji star also spoke about introducing Wizkid to the paramount leader of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

Source: Legit.ng