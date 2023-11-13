Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka Portable, won Best New Artist at the 2023 African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEUSA)

The Zazu act competed against Seyi Vibez, Odumodublvk, Blaq Bones, and other renowned Nigerian singers

Excited about his latest accomplishment, the controversial act appreciated his fans and followers on his social media account

Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, best known as Portable, has won the African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEUSA).

Legit.ng previously reported that the controversial artist was nominated under the Best New Artist category along with his colleagues Seyi Vibez, Odumodublvck, Blaqbonez, Shallipopi, and others.

Portable's first international award causes buzz online Credit: @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

ChartsAfrica, a leading organisation, announced the news on Elon Musk’s X platform.

This honour is a milestone in Portable’s career, being his first international award and also designating him as the Best New Artist.

The Zazu act was excited and published the announcement on his Instagram story channel, praising his fans and supporters for their loyalty.

See the announcement below:

More on Portable's win.

Netizens react to Portable’s first international win

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

dezzy_pranto:

"Congratulations zeh nation many many inspiration."

@lanrewaju___:

"E go over drag Headies ehn."

icezmhangrammm:

"The guy they try a lot.. let’s keep the street side at side… he’s a good artist no caps."

robart701:

"Thanks you. Portable deserve it walahi."

tunji_ola8:

"@samklef Affa this one too shock u egbon agbaya."

tee_sars:

"Nah nonsense u na Dey do burnaboy can’t stoop so low to come for this fake award."

__harbiodun:

"Una dey use portable promote una award?"

@Godfreyeffzy:

"Wish blaq bones.. the organizers Dey mad.. which kind disrespect be this."

@realted18:

"E shock me I swear."

