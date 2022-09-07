Skit maker Twizzzy has become a viral meme on major social media platforms in Nigeria following his feature in a skit alongside Oga Sabinus

Twizzzy said he never expected the meme to go viral the way it did as he said it made him feel happy

The skit maker said he always gives his best as he went on to hail Sabinus for his show of support for him

Skit maker Twizzzy is one of the popular memes used by Nigerians on social media, especially if they don't have anything to say about a particular topic or discussion.

Twizzzy's meme is being used by people when agreeing to a particular post or topic online.

Twizzzy's meme is very popular online. Credit: @twizzzy_1

The viral meme came from one of Mr Funny, also known as Oga Sabinus' skit, which he featured on.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Twizzzy said he never expected it to go viral the way it did. The skit maker said he was happy about it.

In his words:

"Well, I was surprised at first and happy at same time. Truthfully speaking, but i had not even the slightest idea that particular line was going to go viral, But one thing is, I always give my best wen am on set."

Twizzzy hails Sabinus

Twizzy, who is one of many skit makers who has worked with Sabinus, described the funny man as his friend, who carries him along.

"And he's been of great help cos he’s really playing a vital role in my life in making sure I attain good success. Many things e don do for me weh u no know," he added."

Twizzzy speaks about himself

Twizzzy described himself as more of a reserved person.

He said:

"I’ll say am more like a reserved person from a distance, tho am very accommodating and friendly."

Twizzzy on working with other popular skit makers

Twizzzy revealed he has not connected with many skit makers while adding that some do skits which are far from his perspective.

He said:

"I haven’t really gotten to bond with many other skit/ content creators, sincerely maybe cos most skit makers do things that re very far from my perspective or showcase nudty ..nevertheless I really love everyone working hard out there and hope to work with most of them."

Comedian Nduka who gained fame through Oga Sabinus speaks

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ukenwor Faith Ikechi, also known as Nduka, who is one of the popular faces in Sabinus' skits, spoke on his personal experience with him.

Nduka revealed he went into skit-making because of hunger, as he described Sabinus as a lifesaver.

Nduka told Legit.ng he has been working with the popular skit maker for years, and it has been a splendid and awesome experience for him.

