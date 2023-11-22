A smart youth corper got a hero’s welcome as he returned to his hostel at the Rivers state NYSC orientation camp

This came shortly after he emerged winner of the Accesspreneur - NYSC Business Plan Competition

In the video, his fellow corp members enthusiastically hailed him to recognise his great achievement

A brilliant corps member emerged as the winner of the prestigious Accesspreneur Business Plan Competition at Rivers state orientation camp and secured a cash prize of N700,000.

The corper identified as @reubenxtian on TikTok displayed his exceptional business plan and entrepreneurial skills which impressed the judges, earning him this remarkable recognition.

Corps member wins N700,000 at orientation camp Photo credit: @reubenxtian/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Fellow corpers celebrate Reuben's N700k win at the hostel

As Reuben returned to his hostel, his fellow corps members couldn't contain their excitement and admiration.

They hailed and hyped him up, recognizing his achievement and celebrating his victory.

With his shoulders held high, Reuben basked in the warm reception and appreciation from his peers.

He wrote;

“My hostel guys tho, we literally are a family in hostel A1. The love, understanding, unity and cooperation is out of this world. A1 is fun.”

Reactions trail video of corps member who received N700k in camp

Netizens reacting in the comment section expressed their admiration for the amazing reception he received.

@iniobongudoh935 said:

“Make sure say you collect your money ooo nah so them give my sister placard with 150k we never see anything till today.”

@the.pearl.nwachukwu said:

“Awwwn congratulations, thank God say no be cash cos na people wey de hail go hijack am.”

Watch the video below:

Corper who received N330k allawee speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian corps member was confused after receiving N330,000 rather than the standard monthly allowance of N33,000.

The serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) claimed that she was overpaid her monthly allowance.

According to her, she received a whopping sum of N330,000 instead of the usual N33,000.

In her words:

“Hi guys, this morning I received N330,000 instead of N33,000 allowance and I don’t know what to do ooo. I don’t know if I should go to the bank and complain or I should go to my local government and complain. I’m confused.”

Source: Legit.ng