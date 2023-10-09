Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu’s wife, Stellamaris, has now raised the concerns of Nigerians on social media

The veteran actor’s wife was seen shedding tears in a new video posted in the early hours of the day

A number of fans and Mr Ibu’s celebrity colleagues started to ask her questions as they wondered what the problem was

Popular Nollywood actor Mr Ibu, with real name John Okafor, is now in the news after his wife, Stellamaris, got many Nigerians worried.

In the early hours of September 9, 2023, the movie star’s wife shared a video on her Instagram page of herself crying.

Video of Mr Ibu's wife crying raises concerns. Photos: @realiburess, @realmribu

Source: Instagram

Mr Ibu’s wife was in deep tears as she sang a sorrowful song about how no weapon fashioned against her shall prosper because God holds the key to her life.

Not stopping there, Stellamaris also took to the caption of the post to tell fans that the crying video was her current situation. This came shortly before the video was deleted from her page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the video of Mr Ibu’s wife crying below:

Reactions trail video of Mr Ibu’s wife crying and singing to God

The video of Mr Ibu’s wife crying soon made the rounds on social media and it raised mixed feelings from many Nigerians. While some of them accused her of being dramatic, others were sympathetic as they wondered what went wrong.

Read some of their comments below:

sasha_itota:

“She done dey wear black and black? what sort of emotional black mail is this, if there's something bothering u, why not come out and say it, how una go just carry camera begin cry, den post am???”

truley_ruby:

“Wetin be all this one.. she dey even dey use side eye dey look camera incase e shift.”

kingjaja.1:

“She’s a manipulator. She knows how to prey on Nigerians' sentiments.”

officialchukwufrankly:

“This woman and clout chasing na 5 and 6.”

Donaldmgb6:

“Whatever the situation is , may God heal you .Truly, God holds the key to our lives.”

i_am_oyinsexy:

“Jasmine don do something again if you know you know ‍♀️….. for those of you who don’t know who jasmine is nah MR IBU adopted daughter.”

patpat_ugwu:

“Adopted daughter don adopt father to husband.”

deconqueror147:

“I really don't understand how some folks will set camera and be shedding crocodile tears tufia kwa,if u have family issues go and sort it out with ur family, u guy's should stop all this nonsense, una no dey mad for this country.”

faithfriday721:

“Only God knows what she's passing through.”

hairs_by_nelly:

“Has Jasmine seized her allowance again? Why na?”

itzloladiamond_:

“How person go set camera dey cry?”

Gt2smart:

“This one is pretending.”

ogensimah:

“Drama Queen.”

Mr Ibu's wife says she's suffering in the marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported in February 2023 that Mr Ibu's wife cried out about facing hardship in her marriage.

The viral clip captured the moment Mr Ibu and his wife, Stella Okafor aka Real Ibruress, got into a heated argument that saw him raising his voice.

Mr Ibu queried his wife and asked if he made a bad decision by choosing to get married to her. The wife, on the other hand, queried him about the true identity of his ‘daughter’ Lady Jasmine whom she referred to as Chioma.

Source: Legit.ng