A video of Cameroonian youths trooping out of a show arena has sparked reactions on social media

According to reports, the fans who had gathered for a good time exited the stadium after Davido's performance, leaving their stars stranded

Many Nigerians have faulted the organisers of the show for bringing out Davido first instead of having him close the show

Cameroonian singers were left stranded and disappointed after a large crowd of youths who had gathered for a show exited the venue.

According to reports, youths left the Bepanda stadium after watching Davido's performance as the show's opening act.

Nigerians react to video of Cameroonian youths Photo credit: @themixhq/@davido

Source: Instagram

In the video, sighted, as people made their way out of the venue, some people queried why the show's organisers would bring Davido to perform first.

This comes days after Davido's stellar performance at his AWAY concert in Atlanta.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

The sad video sparked mixed reactions, and netizens shared different opinions.

Read some comments below:

jeffreyfelix_7:

"Organizers made a huge mistake, they knew most people bought tickets because of Davido the best they could've done is to allow Davido perform last. I felt they wanted to belittle naija artist and hype their own by letting Davido open stage for their artist and it backfired."

monty.hernandez1:

"The biggest mistake was making davido to perform before Patite paye. My aim was to see Davido 1 and only nothing more nothing less."

officialshehu30bg:

"Them see davido for Cameroon , who else remain wey dey wan see?"

iamestyceo:

"Organizers wey allow Davido perform first no do well. The star of the should have performed last. If I don enjoy myself with sweet music finish wetin remain??? Na to Waka now."

urmzy:

"Na dem artist go insist say na dem won perform last base on say na dem country … don’t blame d organiser."

djfalone:

"Poor planning. The main act is supposed to close the show."

Davido reacts to Isreal and ex-wife's failed marriage drama

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer waded into the messy online drama between his logistics manager, Isreal DMW, and his ex-wife, Sheila Courage.

Drama kicked off after Isreal took to social media to reveal how ungrateful and deceptive Sheila was despite all he did for her.

In a post on X, Isreal's boss, Davido, preached the importance of staying silent until speaking up.

Source: Legit.ng