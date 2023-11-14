A Nigerian man has shared how his girlfriend reacted to him using singer Tiwa Savage as a wallpaper on his phone

His girlfriend blasted him for using the singer as wallpaper on an iPhone she bought for him and ordered for the device to be returned

Mixed reactions have trailed a voice note credited to his girlfriend, with many ladies throwing their weight behind her

A Nigerian man has released a voice note showing how his girlfriend blasted him for using Tiwa Savage as wallpaper on an iPhone she bought him.

He shared the voice note on TikTok, advising other men never to allow a woman to buy them things.

The young man got blasted for using Tiwa Savage as his wallpaper. Photo Credit: @austine_vibez, Instagram/@tiwasavagenews

"No allow woman buy u something o," he wrote.

Speaking in Pidgin, his girlfriend tackled him for the act, wondering why he didn't use hers.

She rhetorically asked him if she wasn't 'Savage enough' and went on to order him to log out of his iCloud and return the phone to her.

The voice note stirred reactions online.

The leaked voice note caused an uproar

saito_sama456 said:

"Na ur fault na she buy u phone? use who buy u phone."

chickweedyoung.Deroy said:

"If na me I go put her pics there cos she try for buying the phone seh."

Cynthialove said:

"Why you go allow girl buy phone for you."

With God said:

"Hope you never give out the old phone ??"

Blessing Pikin Lloyd said:

"I’ll do the same too you nor put me way buy phone."

eycebhabby said:

"Why you come put tiwa savage at the first place nah her be your tiwa savage, even you bro how will you think if you buy your babe phone he con use."

leonelofega9 said:

"Nah make me nor Dey allow woman Dey buy anything for me."

Chizzy said:

"She's in control."

Source: Legit.ng