Famous Nigerian Waka singer Salawa Abeni has surprised fans with a new update about her love life

The music star finally unveiled her third husband to the general public after years of keeping their relationship hidden

Salawa Abeni shared how long they have been together, why they got wedded and more

Legendary Nigerian Waka singer Salawa Abeni has unveiled her third husband, Retired Comptroller Agbolade Adahunse.

It was with joy that the music star opened up about the love of her life at his retirement party, which took place on November 12, 2023.

Singer Salawa Abeni finally revealed her third husband. Photos: @citypeopletv, @ogunupdate

Recall that Salawa Abeni was first married to Lateef Adepoju, the owner of Leader Records, which she was signed on to. Their union lasted till 1986, when the Waka musician left the record label. They had two children together.

After her union with Adepoju ended, Salawa Abeni got married to Kollington Ayinla, who was also a musician. She joined his record label and stayed with him till 1994. They also had kids together.

Salawa Abeni, who is now a grandma, finally decided to open up about her marriage to her third husband, Comptroller Adahunse, at his retirement party, which took place at the Eko club.

The Waka queen performed at the event with her band, and videos from the occasion were posted on social media.

During an exclusive interview with Kemi Ashefon, Salawa Abeni revealed how she met her third husband and how long they have been together.

According to her, she got married to the retired customs officer four years ago. The musician also gave a speech at the party where she gushed over her man. She said:

“I don’t have much words to utter, let me thank God, I will just say a bit about Alhaji Abdulrasheed Agbolade, my dearest husband. You are retired but not tired, I pray that as God joined us together as husband and wife four years ago, you will live long and have abundance. I saw you then as a complete ‘English’ man, you saw me as a musician. But love conquered all. I have not chosen wrongly. From today, call me Abeni, Idunu Ishola.”

Reactions as Salawa Abeni finally unveils third husband

Many Nigerians shared their thoughts on the Waka queen's love life. Read some of their comments below:

kbelzinteriors:

“I love when I see matured people still in love.”

elegant_virginhairbyseyi:

“So my mom can still do wedding …Congratulations mommy.”

princess_biola:

“They have been married for long.”

_princessroyale:

“Congratulations my queen. You deserve every happiness.”

3rippleadorableeventsnparties:

“Congratulations ma, may your union last till the end of time.”

muse.mo:

“At 62 Alhamdulillah. They both deserve love and happiness. May God bless their marriage, Amen.”

adenike_empire:

“Congratulations, Ma, may your home be filled with joy, laughter, peace, and the best of health and sound mind.”

Lolaoge:

“Awww, am loving this, God bless them.”

abims4lyfe:

“Wow. Congratulations to you. Love sure conquers all.”

How Salawa Abeni rose from housemaid to Waka queen

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported on Salawa Abeni's impressive rise to fame.

She was born into a polygamous home in Igbogun, one of the mangrove villages bordering Ogun and Lagos state. Salawa's childhood was rough, and when things took a terrible turn, she was sent off as a housemaid in a neighbouring town.

She was blessed with a melodious voice, which the people she worked for noticed, and it was perfect for Waka music, an indigenous traditional Yoruba music sung mainly by women.

