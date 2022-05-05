Nigerian music veteran Queen Salawa Abeni added a new age on Thursday, May 5, and it is all about thanksgiving to God

To make the celebration even more splendid, the Waka Queen shared a video of her handsome grandchildren singing for her

The video has left many gushing as they took to her comment section to send birthday messages to her

Nigerian music veteran Queen Salawa Abeni, popularly known as the Queen of Waka, is in a celebratory mood today as she marks her birthday on Thursday, May 5.

The music star took to her social media page to share some beautiful photos of herself while thanking God for the new age.

Fans rejoice with Queen Salawa Abeni on her birthday. Credit: @officialsalawaabeni

In the caption of one of the photos, the Queen of Waka wrote:

“Alihamidulilahi Alihamidulilahi Alihamidulilahi Robili Alamina .iam plus 1 today .Friends and family rejoice with me.”

Salawa's grandkids sing for her

The music veteran shared a video of four of her handsome male grandchildren singing the happy birthday song to her in another post.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

"This is from grandchildren boys Nana loves."

See the post below:

Fans gush over video of Salawa Abeni’s grandchildren

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have taken to the comment section to celebrate with her and reacted to the video of her grandchildren.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

delemomoduovation:

"Wowww how time flies!! I was at your 60th birthday just like yesterday... Happy birthday my own Sister and many happy returns..."

drjoeodumakin:

"Waooooooo... Big hearty cheers to a woman of substance #Agegracefully our Veteran music star. ❤️."

hajia_toyin:

"Happy birthday ma, llnp! I wish you Allah’s Rahma, Barakah and Sekeena Bijahi Sehideena Muhammad (salallahu alayhi wasalam) Aameen ."

torie_odes:

"HBD to you ma. May almighty God bless your new age, may the rest of your years be the very best of your life in Jesus name, amen ❤️❤️❤️."

