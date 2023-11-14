Wumi Toriola, in a viral video, revealed she used to be against being a second wife but now has a different perspective on it

Popular actress actress Wumi Toriola, in a trending video, said she is open to being a second wife.

Toriola, during a podcast with her colleague Deborah Shokoya, said she would gladly become a second wife because she is now a single mother of one.

The actress, who revealed she has been single for a while now, admitted she used to be against being a second wife.

In her words:

“I used to have the mindset that I can’t be a second or third wife but that has changed because I’m after-one now. If I see an after-one like me too or a widower, I will marry him. What matters is my happiness.”

Toriola also dismissed claims about actresses being open to only the rich as she said it doesn't apply to everyone.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wumi Toriola revealed her ex-husband was still involved in their child's upbringing.

Netizens react to Wumi Toriola's interview

See some of the comments that trailed the video below:

Realtonyblack1:

"She is making a lot of sense. The rich are already in a marriage. She is only following what the Bible says: there will be a time when women will say, "Let me just bear your name and call u, my husband""

Ni_yhi:

"Omo, I thought she’s married o. With all her big Baka she’s still dey single."

henrobaba5:

"Husband no easy everybody want just knack with no stress attach."

KingChimdi_:

"We know her type. They are actually almost everywhere."

