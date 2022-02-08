Veteran Nigerian singer, Salawa Abeni, is in a celebratory mood as her son’s oyinbo wife, Lois, marks her birthday

Lois recently turned a new age and the Waka singer made sure to celebrate her daughter-in-law with glowing words

Salawa showered prayers on the celebrant and also asked fans to add to theirs because she has been a wonderful daughter

Nigeria’s queen of Waka music, Salawa Abeni, recently took to social media to celebrate her son’s oyinbo wife, Lois, as she clocked a new age.

On her Instagram page, Salawa shared an adorable photo of herself with her son, his wife and her four grandkids.

The music star then accompanied the photo with words of prayers and well-wishes for her daughter-in-law.

Salawa Abeni celebrates son's oyinbo wife on birthday. Photos: @officialsalawaabeni

According to Salawa, Lois has been a wonderful daughter and she loves her so much. She also thanked her for everything.

The Waka singer then prayed for Lois to live long among other well-wishes. She also asked fans to pray for the celebrant.

Her post reads:

“Happy beautiful birthday to my lovely wife. MRS LOIS AYOMIDE AMOKE ILORI ESKAY OBA'S WIFE AYO as I always called you. Thank you so much for everything you are such a wonderful daughter to me Iya ibeji I love you so much, You will live long to enjoy the fruits of your labour Aameen. My dearest people please help me pray for this beautiful wife and daughter of mine God bless you for me Aameen ❤❤❤❤.”

Fans and colleagues celebrate Lois

Ks1malaika:

“Happy birthday to her, LLNP.”

Drjoeodumakin:

“Aameen ... I use this medium to join our veteran musician in celebrating a woman of substance with the heart of gold #Agegracefully ❤️.”

Ariyikeawoshile:

“Happy birthday.. many more prosperous years ahead.. enjoy your special day .”

Ceciliapaul1:

“Happy birthday Iya Ibeji God bless your new age abundantly ijmn .”

Colegraceranti:

“Happy birthday to you our dearest wife! God bless your new age with wonderful surprises in Jesus name!! Much love❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Hajiamedinat:

“Happy birthday to our Beautiful Naija Wifey Llnp in good health Insha Allah ❤️❤️❤️.”

Salawa Abeni clocks 60 in style

The Queen of Waka music as she is also called, turned a new age on May 5, 2021, and she took to her verified social media page to share the news with fans.

She shared a series of gorgeous photos of herself as fans celebrated with her.

Days before her big day, the Waka queen already started to alert fans of her big day. In one of the photos, she wore a lovely blue dress and posed beside numbered balloons showing that she was about to clock 60.

