Top Nigerian singer, 2baba’s recent interaction with a fan caused a buzz on social media

A video went viral of the music star at an event when a female fan approached him and grabbed the microphone from him

The viral video raised a series of funny comments from Nigerians after it made the rounds online

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia aka 2baba, seems to have gotten an unexpected reaction from a female fan at an event.

The music star, who is much loved by many women, was performing at an event when a crowd of ladies surrounded him.

2baba was singing one of his hit songs, Only Me, when a female fan recorded a video of herself as she walked towards the singer. Shortly after that she grabbed the microphone from his hand while he was still singing.

The lady then continued to sing 2baba’s song while the music star as well as other onlookers were laughing hard at her boldness.

See the viral clip below:

Reactions as lady grabs microphone from 2baba at event

The video of the funny exchange between 2baba and a female fan spread on social media and it raised funny comments from netizens. Some of them dared the lady to try such with Burna Boy.

Read some of their comments below:

Timmy called the lady fearless:

Isah dared the lady to try it with Burna Boy:

Chika claims 2baba was impressed by the fan:

Kizzu had this to say:

its__mide:

“Try am with burna if you no go chop bottega for face.”

sodiq_sanni1:

“The only thing I like about this video is that she didn’t do too much and that she returned the on time. Morals: when you are respected, respect yourself too.”

pretty_marcelina:

“Nothing sweet me reach say she killed itopportunity wasn’t wasted.”

zoner_dim:

“Make she try am with burna boy first.”

_tizzy_shotz:

“Even Burna would love this see this people , person come with joy dea sing your song like this back to back ahaha the love choke.”

akafidipe:

“Simplicity , Respect and Humility in one video. The legendary singer and the content creator shared the above attributes .”

nirat___:

“She get coconut head.”

Got_youfooled:

“Yes she nailed it but please Try it with BURNA BOY since she get coconut head.”

