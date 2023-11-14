A TikTok video of a couple’s lavish wedding cake that arrived spectacularly has become viral online

The cake was lowered from the ceiling as if it came from heaven, stunning the guests and the bride and groom

The couple cut the cake with joy, and the bride fed the groom a slice as a gesture of love

A captivating video of a couple's extravagant wedding cake that made a grand entrance has gained attention on TikTok.

The video, which was shared on the popular social media platform TikTok, showed how the cake was delicately lowered from the roof as if it was a divine gift, leaving the guests and the newlyweds in awe.

Couple gets luxurious cake. Photo credit: TikTok/@beautyqueen5l

The couple, who looked radiant and happy on their special day, cut the cake with a big smile and shared a sweet moment as the bride fed the groom a piece of the cake as a sign of their love.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Richie said:

“Repeat after me....l will never be poor in my life.”

Pam36363 wrote:

“Is like everybody's cake is coming from the sky mine will be different under grand cake nothing nobody will tell me.”

User7568619789431:

“I tap into this marriage.”

User5491152344461:

“Right now I need to focus on money not relationships biaaa de love will come because eii.”

Stellalalumiere:

“Eiii was the first word that came out of my mouth.”

Ciciellajera:

“Make we no hear zaddy broke my head two days to my birthday o.”

Lumen2442:

“After God nah money, I will never be poor.”

Miss Patience:

“The same design on my wedding day.”

