Popular Nigerian singer, 2baba, has now opened up on his desire to start a church to the surprise of fans

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star shared a video of him singing in what appeared to be a church and revealed the funny name he would give his own

2baba’s disclosure about wanting to open a church caught the attention of many fans and they reacted to it

Legendary Nigerian musician, 2baba, is now in the news after revealing that he desires to open a church.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the African Queen singer posted a video of himself singing at what appeared to be a church’s Christmas carol.

2baba then explained further in his caption that he feels like opening a church before going ahead to share the funny name he would give it.

According to the music star, he would name his church Straight To Heaven International Church Of God Nigeria Limited.

He wrote:

“To open church just dey hungry me (STHICOGNL) Straight To Heaven International Church Of God Nigeria Limited #✊ #ONELOVERELIGION #UNWASHTHEBRAINWASH”

Reactions as 2baba says he wants to open a church

2baba’s disclosure about wanting to open a church piqued the interest of many fans and a number of them reacted to his post. While some of them encouraged him, others called it a business. Read some of their comments below:

idoma_attire:

“God will direct you to build His church Amen! ”

oligbinoble:

“ it's a big business in Nigeria, with your popularity and a mixture of some fake prophecies you will own a Private Jet in a short while.”

omoobabiodun00:

“ ‘Nigeria Limited’ makes it seem like a business already lol”

Rjthefilmmaker:

“This your church name ehh! Very straightforward. You no need Mission and Vision statements?”

wilsoneeelder:

“Wow love this ❤️”

soblaze_isl:

“E no go easy oooo, na problem you go de solve tire.”

David_sonofdavid:

“You na Prophet right from time .”

d_realposh.baby:

“The choristers go hear am .”

2baba finally goes to church with family after long break

2baba caused a stir online after a viral video of him and his kids in church was seen online.

In the video obtained by Legit.ng, the singer was seen with his kids lamenting on how it has been long since he went to church.

2baba who was recording the video himself said: “Sunday movement, e don tey’.’

