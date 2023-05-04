Annie Idibia shared a video of her husband, 2face Idibia, performing at the school prom of their first child, Isabella

2baba performed his timeless song African Queen before children, parents, and teachers

Their teenage daughter was seen in the video taking selfies while her father performed his duties on stage

Popular Nigerian singer 2Face Idibia tickled the hearts of many by performing at his daughter’s school in the United Kingdom.

The singer’s wife, Annie Idibia, took to social media to share the beautiful video of her hubby, 2face Idibia, performing at their first daughter, Isabella's, school prom.

Annie Idibia gushes over video of 2Face performing African Queen at daughter’s school prom. Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

The proud mother of two posted a clip of 2baba hitting the stage and performing his award-winning song African Queen in front of children, parents, and teachers.

In the video, her teen daughter was seen snapping pictures while her father carried out his responsibilities on stage.

Annie Idibia gushed about the precious event with the caption.

"The Legend performing his daddy duties for his sweet little girl Isabel on her prom."

See the post below:

Sweet moment 2face performed African Queen at daughter’s school prom. Credit: @annieididbia

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng