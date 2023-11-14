Nigerian media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has now reacted to Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s statement about marrying rich

In a comment she dropped online, the controversial journalist claimed the actress’ daughter is used to seeing her mum date politicians and pastors

Kemi Olunloyo’s comment to Iyabo Ojo’s daughter sparked a heated reaction from social media users

Popular Nigerian media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has now blasted actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, on social media.

Recall that the 22-year-old started to trend online after a video resurfaced of her speaking on how she’s rich and would not settle with a man who is not rich.

Nigerians react as Kemi Olunloyo blasts Iyabo Ojo's daughter. Photos: @kemiolunloyo, @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In reaction to Priscy’s spec in a man, Kemi Olunloyo dropped a comment on social media where she blasted the youngster and her mother.

According to the media personality, Priscilla grew up around a mother who dated pastors and state governors. Not stopping there, she told the 22-year-old to fix her substance problem because a video of her engaging in the act with the Marlians would soon be released.

See a screenshot of Kemi Olunloyo’s comment to Priscilla Ojo below:

Reactions as Kemi Olunloyo blasts Iyabo Ojo’s daughter

Kemi Olunloyo’s heated comment at the youngster was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

mz__seunfunmi:

“Does this woman have a personal vendetta against Iyabo cos I don’t understand this whole brouhaha…the lady didn’t say anything wrong if she is bringing something to the table, the man should too…that’s how she want it, nobody is going to hold a man if he says he want someone on his own level.”

preshious_isy:

“How does who her mother dated matter? Hypocrisy stinks!..Did Iyabo tell you to date broke people that will not help ur life this Kemi.”

Madambinz:

“Kemi always bully young ppl, she is just jealous she useless her youthful period.”

precious_nwabueze95:

“Coming from someone one who has 4 kids with 4 men.. Madam rest abeg ur own story too wawa.”

charleschubby2:

“It is not easy to date governors. You have to be super smart and pretty to attain that. Kemi you can never be in that level. Ekwensu.”

tailoringandcrafts_ph:

“But don’t really see anything wrong with what she said, everyone needs support either financially emotionally etc so?”

queen__tobby:

“Your own kids don’t even talk to you or identify with you. Very shameless woman.”

iam_amyzon:

“This woman always forget her own children and fish out evíl for other people’s children.”

cool_lade:

“This woman is the most insensitive and uncouth adult that I know, I mean let’s assume she maturity isn’t by age, how about motherhood.”

Adzzel_trends:

“Let this girl be her life should revolve around what anyone thinks of her mother. Let people have their own opinions please.”

