Nollywood actress Rita Edochie is back in the news after she fired shots at Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin

The movie star shared a hot-looking throwback photo of herself and bragged about how she has always been a spec

Not stopping there, Rita Edochie threw shade at Judy in the caption of the post and fans reacted

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has once again thrown shade at Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the 59-year-old movie star took fans down memory lane with a lovely throwback photo of herself.

Nigerians react to Rita Edochie's hot throwback photo. Photos: @ritaedochie, @judyaustin1

In the photo, the movie star who was much younger was seen posing like a model with her arms on her head while giving a small smile for the camera. Rita Edochie also rocked a cute tube top and leather skirt in the throwback picture.

However, Rita Edochie was not done. Taking to the caption of the post, she bragged about her beauty before firing shots at Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy.

According to Rita, she has always been a spec and her beauty is one from God. She then went ahead to taunt Judy. In Igbo she wrote:

“What is your problem? Calm down so that the prayers they are making on your head can work and your whole being will be calm.”

Reactions as Rita Edochie uses her throwback photo to taunt Judy Austin

Rita Edochie’s old photo had many of her fans and celebrity colleagues praising her. Read some of their comments below:

Destinyetikoofficial:

“U hot no be today o mama.”

Darlwright77:

“This was when women were naturally beautiful. Not foundation generation we have now. I just smiled at my Mom's picture that looks same now. What a beautiful woman we have here.”

Ifeomamj:

“No filter, no bleaching cream natural beauty, love Ijele.”

Chikadibia_light_:

“Your Highself esteem is worth to emulate. Your confidence is Topnotch ma.”

realucheebere:

“A babe and more from way back burst everywhere.”

Baba_gentlejack:

“ThankGod say I no see you that year.”

jnrpope:

“Naturally u hot Biko.”

Soniaogeneofficial:

“Sexy mummy you too fine no be today.”

promisevwedeerute:

“The days when everything was natural, no bleaching ,fake nyash and breast.”

Rita Edochie orders Judy Austin to release Yul

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Rita Edochie recently took to her Instagram page to share a menacing video as she warned Yul’s second wife, Judy, to release him.

Rita posted a video of herself wearing different scary outfits in red, white and black colours. The clip was accompanied by audio where a man narrated what happens to women who take people’s husbands for themselves.

According to the audio, a man who can take a second wife can also take a third wife. He added that breaking someone’s home doesn’t mean the woman has gained ground because it is just a matter of time before someone else also takes her place.

