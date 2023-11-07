Nigerian actor Yomi Fabiyi sparked fractions online with his alleged knowledge of the faceless blog Gistlover

The thespian, however, clarified that Iyabo Ojo wasn't the owner of the Gist Lover but an actress close to her who runs the blog

Yomi further claimed that two actresses behind the controversial media groom poisonous fans on social media they use against their targets

Nigerian actor Yomi Fabiyi has revealed some shocking information about the mysterious blog Gistlover, which is known for often exposing celebrities.

Yomi wrote an extended post on his Instagram page in which he implied that the Gistlover blog is a syndicate due to the fact that it uses multiple IP addresses and is therefore difficult to monitor. However, two actresses are in charge of the syndicate.

Yomi Fabiyi exposes owners of Gistlover Credit: @iyaboojooferpris, @realyomifabiyi

Source: Instagram

He said that one is a Diaspora actress who obtained her name from the phrase OBA from "Edunjobi Oba Oma", as she is a twin. According to him, she started the blog and is a devious, deceitful, envious, and sadly delusional person.

The second is a prominent Yoruba actress who is said to be linked to Iyabo Ojo. He alleged that Iyabo Ojo isn't the face behind the anonymous media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"A Diaspora actress. The alias "OBA" is derived from the line "Edunjobi OBA Omo". She is a twin. She started the blog as that is who she really was before joining the industry. Sneaky, shady, envious, and pathetically delusional.

"A top Yoruba actress, who is of course very very close to Iyabo Ojo is not GISTLOVER but that person is also part of her imminent nemesis."

He also said that the two actresses used to set some dreadful poisonous fans on social media and set their targets up for bullying until they launched their blog.

"This top actress used to groom some terrible toxic fans on social media; their name flies around often. The actress enjoys setting her target up for bullying, knowing these reckless toddlers online have been bewitched to attack.

"Suddenly you all notice you stop hearing about these fans and their ferocious attacks and support for this top Yoruba actress, especially on instablog. Instablog no longer did the assignment well; she needed to start her own through proxies."

See his post below

Yomi Fabiyi shares video of his room, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Yomi Fabiyi took to social media to share a video showing a private part of his home.

The Nollywood star was seen tossing and turning in bed in the video that gave netizens a complete view of his 'bedroom'.

Fabiyi's video got some fans gushing with some wondering why he felt the need to reveal the bedroom.

Source: Legit.ng