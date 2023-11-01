Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and journalist Kemi Olunloyo’s drama has continued on social media

The movie star finally blasted the media personality after she called her out over Mohbad’s wife’s case

On her official Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo vowed not to pay attention to Olunloyo as she called her a clown

Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has finally replied to controversial media personality, Kemi Olunloyo.

Recall that Kemi Olunloyo had accused the movie star of encouraging late singer, Mohbad’s wife to lie to the public.

Nigerians react as Iyabo Ojo tackles Kemi Olunloyo. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Shortly after Olunloyo's post went viral, Iyabo Ojo took to her official Instagram page to address the issue.

According to the movie star, Kemi Olunloyo is a clown and she can never take her seriously. Not stopping there, the actress claimed the media personality’s son disowned her and it is the reason she has no boundaries when it comes to talking about other people’s kids.

Iyabo Ojo wrote:

“Aunty Kem Kem my darling sister, your own matter is moi moi now na tiktok i go take you do, you are a clown, i can never take you serious walai....... Na DJ YK, go help us, remix all our videos later, your own son disowned you that's why you have no boundaries talking about other people's children even to the extent of changing their sexuality or wishing them dead, you're what this picture represents a funny witch so why will i take you serious.”

See her post below:

Mixed reactions trail Iyabo Ojo’s reply to Kemi Olunloyo

While some netizens supported Iyabo Ojo, others accused her of also bullying the controversial media personality. Read some comments below:

esthersky_77:

“Iyabo. U involved Kem son why ? U are the main bu!!y.”

Rahbabe__:

“You're not different from SamLarry, you keep bullying Aunty Kemi Olunloyo for years, in every rumour there's an atom of truth. Even though Aunty Kemi get her own for body, she didn't stop saying you were the one that sent her the news tips that got her to prison. Leave the woman alone, and stop bullying her, not a nice thing to do.”

ernest_brown12:

“You’re At Front Fight Of Fighting Against Bully Here You’re Bullying Someone Big.”

deelaw_of_lagos:

“My own question is. Why did those rehab people release her. This one is not okay yet nå.”

Two_sure_lotto_winning_club:

“What do you gain in posting that online now ? Remember you don’t what is waiting for you tomorrow . Everyone make mistakes in life and you does too learn how to forgive and get things . There is nothing in this life.”

dalington123:

“Tell me the difference between you and Sam Larry.. Smh.”

Eyebreakdrules:

“Can we all join hands to arrest aunty kem kem this time?She has Gone beyond closed doors IMO!”

pupabiosun:

“@iyaboojofespris you're fighting for justice and still bullying someone else! This is sad! You should know better!”

Mohbad's wife accused of sleeping with her late hubby's manager

Legit.ng earlier reported the allegations against Mohbad's wife after the singer passed away. A close friend of Wunmi's late hubby, Micee, alleged during an interview with VeryDarkMan that Mohbad's wife cheated on him.

He claimed that Mohbad's lesbian manager was having an affair with the singer's wife.

He also claimed that Mohbad told him his wife was having an affair with someone in the Marlian house.

Source: Legit.ng