Much loved Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, had nothing but glowing words to say about her mother

While speaking during a recent podcast, Priscy bragged about how her mother is a very strong woman whom she learnt from

However, Priscy’s statement about how she has never seen her mother crying raised mixed reactions online

Top Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo is now making headlines after a video went viral of her daughter, Priscilla, speaking about her.

In the trending video, Priscy was spotted speaking on the @Jermainemedialive podcast when she explained just how much of a strong woman her mother is.

The snippet which trended online appeared to be on how Priscilla grew up with a single mother. According to the 22 year old, her mother filled in perfectly and she never for once pined over the absence of her dad.

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo's daughter says she has never seen her mother cry. Photos: @its.priscy

Instagram

The socialite explained that she was never depressed at any point because she comes from a family of strong women.

She said:

“I feel like my mum filled in every position. It’s just when you see something online and you’re like ‘oh you want that, you want that daddy you want that’ to me I feel like my mum literally did everything perfect so I wouldn’t say I was depressed at any point because I feel like we came from a lineage of strong women.”

Not stopping there, Priscy added that she is very strong and it is because she learnt from her mother who is also a very strong woman. According to her, she has never seen Iyabo Ojo crying and even when she is going through something, nobody can ever see her down.

In her words:

“ I am very strong, my mum is very strong, I’ve never seen my mum cry , I’ve never seen her cry. We’ve never had moments where we’re crying, never. We are very strong, my mother is very strong and I learnt from her. So even when I go through something, she can never see me down. We have that spirit of ‘that energy is not in this house’ . I can be on my bed crying, when she comes in, I’m dancing.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Priscilla says Iyabo Ojo is a very strong woman and she has never seen her cry

The video of Priscilla speaking so highly of her mother soon made the rounds on social media and it sparked a series of reactions from netizens. Some of them were worried that Priscy had never seen her mum cry and they claimed it was not a sign of strength.

Read some of their comments below:

oreoluwav:

“Crying doesn’t make you a weak person note, sometimes it is needed but never go back to what made you shed those tears.”

wendyvibez_:

“I am a very strong woman But I cry alot. I’m a very emotional woman that’s why it’s as if I cry alot. I am kind hearted and when things hurt me I cry it out and move on. Imagine me crying when watching movies that’s how emotional I am but guess what people don’t know this about me.”

sk_ldn1:

“Crying doesn’t make you a weak person.”

marycynthia_ok:

“You are quite eloquent!...It's cool that you love and have learned from your mum not showing sad emotions and being very strong…It would have really had me feeling lost and alone if my mum can’t come to comfort me softly in those times that I cry or feel down. Anyways, each child is different. I pray that my child can say that I raise her perfectly even with all my imperfections! It would mean the world to me! ”

tomzy_baby:

“My mom is also one of the strongest woman Kai that woman is more stronger than me and I am so learning from her.”

iambisolagrace:

“Crying doesn’t mean you’re weak,it’s okay to lean on others.”

gc_lookscosmetics:

“My person 100% crying is never an option for me I must find a way and if I’m down I pray and move on but u see cry no ooo I be obi akpo.”

highmercies01:

“Big lie , u will be depressed nd u won’t even share a tears Na lie.”

