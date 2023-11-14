Jim Iyke, in a recent video, opened up on what he expects from a lady who comes to his house to watch a movie

The Nollywood star stated that a lady must be super smart for him not to think about sex when she comes for a movie night at his place

As expected, the viral video has stirred reactions from many, with some netizens taking sides with the actor

Popular actor Jim Iyke, in a trending video, gave his explanation of popular internet slang 'Netflix and Chill' with any lady who comes to his house for a movie night.

Jim, in a chat with Toke Makinwa, said there are certain expectations a lady needs to meet when she comes to his house to spend the whole night.

The actor who bragged about his Intelligence quotient (IQ) said a lady would have to be super smart for him not to think about the other room when comes over to watch movies.

In his words:

“You better be super smart for me not to think seually when you spend the whole night watching movies with me.”

According to the actor, the lady should have stayed at her place to watch a movie or go to the cinema instead of coming over to his residence

Meanwhile, Jim Iyke, in another report via Legit.ng revealed he was willing to give love another chance following his failed marriage with his Oyinbo wife.

Netizens react as Jim Iyke shares his expectations

See some of the reactions, Legit.ng captured below:

poster.africa:

"Like to be a woman don tire me o i should engage u in a way that will make u not to sexualize me tufiakwa."

logicalillogically:

"I don’t know why women are arguing this. Men are always thinking sex even when they genuinely like you and want more than just sex. Know this and know peace. Stop chilling with men thinking you can just hold hands and sing kumbaya!"

phoenix277:

"Jim you said it all. I am a woman I support you!! If you watch movie stay ur hus. You need to be very smart to engage a man in anoda tin else oda dan sex cos dats always d first attraction to men. Men get moved by wat Dey see and which is d physic a woman b4 Dey even tink if you have sense as a woman."

