A Nigerian lady has condemned many ladies who have been jumping on the viral TikTok ceiling challenge

The lady wondered why they were seeking male validation online if they were actually loved at home

The lady's opinion stirred mixed reactions as many were divided between those who supported and people who criticized her

A Nigerian lady has come for many people participating in a viral TikTok ceiling challenge.

To participate in the trend, people sellotape their phones to the ceiling so that their cameras can give them an aerial view as they twerk.

The lady (@onyinyechi_blossom) said that people who joined the challenge lacked love in their homes, as neither their parents nor siblings loved them.

She wondered why the ladies were shaking their backsides for male validation online if they were truly loved.

Some people in her video's comment section told her not to dictate to people how to live, as others said she probably cannot twerk like those on the trend.

telma baby said:

"Jane mena way husband love nko."

Magdalene said:

"All of you saying it's true, it's that. how many of you skip pass the ceiling trend videos abi una good character no dey allow una skip am."

shedrach daniel said:

"I don check your videos you no get ynash to shake e Dey pain I know your are right tho."

Vieve said:

"If person talk true them go dey attack am.thank you sis!"

Black queen said:

"Rest abeg, I am not going to do d trend but leave people alone to be happy."

Terry said:

"Slim Yansh don drop quote."

Matthew Walker King said:

"Wahala true, but you too dear if you're not love you won't be here seeking for validation too and our opinion so it goes both ways."

Austihno Milano said:

"Is painful that most of us knows the truth but we choose to ignore it, you’re right madam."

Lovegodwin said:

"The truth is that they don’t actually care so you shouldn’t, some times it’s not actually seeking anyone’s validation."

