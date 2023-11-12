Whitemoney has finally broken his silence following the release of the 2024 Grammy Award nomination list

The BBNaija reality star shared a video of him showing off his numerous awards while assuring his fans he would give the Grammy another trial next year

The fun video has since stirred reactions from many of Whitemoney's fans and followers, as many teased him

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star and singer Hazel Oyeze Onou, better known as Whitemoney, has refused to give up on his dream of winning a Grammy award.

Legit.ng recall that Whitemoney in October, during a dairy session in the All Stars edition, vowed to win a Grammy someday.

Whitemoney says he is not giving up on winning a Grammy award. Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

However, following the release of the 2024 Grammy Award nomination list, which saw the likes of Davido, Olamide, among others, being nominated for the first time, Whitemoney vowed not to give up.

In a video, the reality star instead showed off some of the previous awards he has won in the past. He also congratulated to who made it to nomination list.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

People react as Whitemoney flaunts his many awards

See some of the reactions Legit.ng compiled below:

clarisyuri:

"He should just consider going into comedy so that him and Deeone would have legit reasons to drag each other."

queenof_shebaa:

"I like Whitemoney’s jovial nature He never lets anything stress him."

gloriapatricia844:

"Grammy awards is for sure,we go again next year."

aderonkethomas:

"Which music you dey sing that you want to be nominated for grammy."

cole_aniita:

"Na turn by turn , wait for ur turn WM."

2.delos:

"Our ever jovial King, the master of cruise. It's happiness or nothing."

zekielfait:

"You will be nominated next time dear.God will grant your heart desires."

gloriapatricia844:

"The king of doings mehn."

Burna Boy congratulate Davido, Olamide, others on Grammy nomination

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy caused a buzz online with his congratulatory message to African artists who made it to the 2024 Grammy nomination list.

Burna Boy, who was also nominated in four categories, expressed gratitude to the organisers of the Grammy.

Reacting, someone said:

"Em wan coordinate on time make em pride no spoil show for am."

Source: Legit.ng