Singer Portable has signed two new artists to Zeh Nation record label, and he has unveiled them to his fans

The new singers, known as X-square, wore the same sleeveless top and trousers as they posed at Portable's bar

They gave their fans a sneak peek of what to expect from them as they freestyled in a lovely way

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile, aka Portable, seemed to have moved on from his face-off with his former record label signee, Young Duu.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable chased Young Duu away from from Zeh Nation, his label.

Portable's new signees freestyle in sweet video. Photo Credit @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the ensuing drama, Yung Duu called out Portable while the Zazu crooner also opened a can of worms about the young singer.

In a recent development, however, Portable announced the signing of new singers to his label.

Portable's new signees freestyle

In their unveiling video shared by Portable on Instagram, the pair were seen sitting at the musician's bar as they freestyled for their fans and introduced themselves subsequently.

They looked identical and wore the same sleeveless tops, jean trousers, and matching caps.

See the video here:

See how fans reacted to Portable's video

Netizens have reacted to the video of Portable's new singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@seanloyal:

"Na people way go beat portable be this ,if you believe say yes."

@iboboi:

"I even think say na kcee Limpopo and kcee and amapiono."

@wizkidayo_affairs:

"Portable don later sign who go beat am >

@abass_ishow:

"This onces go collect Zeh Nation from portable ooo"

@hero_jooshua:

"How much be Andre wey dem no fit open. Lol. If una don do freestyle finish return the bottles or portable go talk say una never sing one song una don drink all Odogwu bar finish."

@_mytyblogger:

"All this one go best portable . Awon eleyi giran hu chicken and duu lo ."

@cuenca_609:

"Na all this ones go beat am las las."

@itsdiamondjudy:

"These ones na musicians? Are they related to Sam Larry."

@whisper_balloons:

"Hope say no be because of youngduu him dey sign who go kill am."

@razaq_hova:

"Shaa no break d Andre , return am to fridge after use."

Portable accuses Young Duu of chasing women

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable had made several allegations against Young Duu.

He claimed Young Duu loves women and hard substances. Portable also said he used to give the young singer money but lavished it on the wrong channel.

He also claimed that the mother of his former record label artiste used to hawk pap on the street.

Source: Legit.ng