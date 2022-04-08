Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke who is better known as Davido, recently stepped out in an expensive designer look

The singer who was out with his crew sported a designer silk print shirt worth almost a million naira

Only a while ago, Davido was sported at the studio rocking an expensive designer ensemble worth over N93 million

When it comes to male Nigerian celebrities who go all-in when it comes to splurging on luxury items, Davido easily comes to mind.

For the popular Nigerian singer, no amount is too much when it comes to looking good.

The dress is worth over N700k. Photo credit @davido, Louis Vuitton

Just recently, the singer caused a buzz on social media after he revealed that whenever he goes out like that, he spends nothing less than $30,000 (N12.5 million).

Well, while everyone was focused on the singer's expensive night out, not so many noticed the ensemble he had on.

The father of three rocked a print silk shirt from Louis Vuitton which he paired with some loose-fitted black pants and a pair of sandals.

The shirt, according to Buyma, retails for a whopping N729,502 (€1,614).

Swipe to see more photos below:

