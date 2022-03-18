Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, was recently spotted rocking an expensive ensemble worth a lot of money

In a video which has surfaced on social media, the singer is seen vibing to some music at what appears to be a studio

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the cost of each item sported on the talented hitmaker and 30BG leader

David Adeleke who is better known as Davido is not one to ever be caught unfresh.

A video of the singer popularly known as Davido recently surfaced on social media in which he is seen vibing to some music at a studio.

The singer rocked some expensive designer items. Photo credit: @elitefashionpolice

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a swaggy ensemble comprising of a t-shirt, a pair of jeans and some sneakers, the singer looked stylish as always.

A brief search through the internet shows that the singer rocked some designer pieces in the video.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Good Time crooner rocked UK brand Opulent Apparel's CBO Oversized T-Shirt in Custard colour.

For his bottoms, he sported a pair of Zeuz V.1 Distressed Jeans which according to Thirsty Lab is retailing for N124,650 ($300).

And for his feet, Davido came through with the swag in a pair of Lanvin Colour-block sneakers selling for N332,533 ($802), according to Farfetch.

His watch, according to blogger, Elite Fashion Police, Davido's wristwatch sighted in the video is reportedly an 11-02 Le Mans Chronograph Automatic Men's Watch RM11-02 selling for N93.7 million (£171,780).

The Machala way: Grammy winner Wizkid steps out in N1.9m designer ensemble

When it comes to rocking expensive designer fits, best believe Wizkid will always come through with the swag. This time is no different.

The popular international superstar - real name Ayo Balogun - recently stepped out for an event looking dapper in brown attire with white sneakers.

To find out the cost of the Grammy winner's ensemble, Legit.ng recently carried out a search through the internet and the result will leave your mind blown.

Get suited up like Alexx Ekubo: Actor serves style inspiration in 5 looks

When it comes to stylish men in Nollywood, Alexx Ekubo's name easily pops up and a trip to his Instagram page will more than convince you.

The movie star isn't just talented when it comes to character interpretation, but also when it comes to putting together dapper ensembles.

Scattered across his social media page are photos of the star in stylish pieces which speaks of how intentional he is with his sense of style.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights five times the actor served gentleman vibes in suits.

Source: Legit.ng