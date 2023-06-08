Nigerian Grammy Award singer Burna Boy's sister, Nissi Ogulu, slammed Davido following the comment he made about her brother's career rise

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido referred to Burna Boy as a rising talent in a recent interview

The talented creative took to social media to share videos of her rage towards the Timeless singer

Burna Boy’s sister, Nissi Ogulu, has slammed Davido for making disparaging remarks about her brother.

According to Legit.ng, Davido referred to Burna Boy as a rising talent in a recent interview.

Burna Boy’s sister Nissi slams Davido Credit: @davido, @nissination

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, Davido discussed how he and Wizkid were the first to blow things up and expressed happiness to new fresh cats like Burna Boy, Mayorkun, Asake, and others doing well.

Nissi took to her Insta Story channel to hurl shade at Davido with a video of Burna Boy’s recent London concert.

She claimed that her brother, whom she mockingly referred to as "new cat," is working hard towards his path.

In another post, she shared a viral video of Governor Wike shading his detractors with the words:

"Our business is not to make them happy, our business is to make their High blood pressure go higher."

Not stopping there, the caption of the video read:

"As e dey sweet us e dey pain dem."

See her video below

Netizens react to Nissi Ogulu’s reaction to Davido’s video

just_milato:

"Davido don give una topic now."

asoebi_by_ym:

"Let’s be honest here his right but he shouldn’t have mentioned burna."

amysignatures_official:

"Like how do I put Burrna with Rema them like new cat I’m not understanding."

_z1naa:

"Park well sister odogwu."

pyepearl:

"This is why fight will start again…davido talks wey too much to be honest…not everything you think you will say out."

Fans dig up old clip where Burna Boy played video vixen for Davido

A fan of the Afrobeat artist Davido has supported the singer for referring to Grammy Award winner Burna Boy as a "new cat" in the entertainment industry.

Davido made a statement where he referred to Burna Boy as a "new cat" in the music industry.

In a new update, a fan added to the heat with an old Davido's music video where Burna Boy played a video vixen

