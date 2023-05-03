The 2023 Met Gala is still making headlines on social media days after it took place

Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, was one of the stars who was invited and he attended in a blue Burberry number

His fashion stylist sister, Ronami Ogulu, took to social media to share how she had to convince Burna to attend and called it one of her greatest achievements

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s sister and fashion stylist, Ronami Ogulu, has taken to social media to gush over his outfit at the 2023 Met Gala.

The Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum on Monday, May 1, 2023, and a number of international celebrities graced the occasion.

In its usual fashion, there was a theme for the event and this year’s team was a nod to late fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Burna’s sister, Ronami, who was also his fashion stylist for the special occasion, shared some photos of her brother rocking a blue Burberry number.

Not stopping there, she went ahead to brag over how she was able to convince Burna to attend the Met Gala. According to her, it is one of her biggest achievements in life.

She wrote:

“Successfully convincing @burnaboygram to attend the Met is probably my biggest achievement Thanks for having us @burberry , look co-designed with my fave Daniel Lee .”

See her post below:

In another post, Ronami gushed over how proud she was of Burna Boy. she wrote:

“So proud of you @burnaboygram .”

See below:

Netizens react to Burna Boy's Met Gala look, say he looked shy

eternalkhi7:

“Lmao yea cus he definitely looked like he didn’t wanna be there but the pics came out well ”

t.yagainmusic:

“I knew you had to convince him because this man is a man ”

Badboy_milly:

“I knew this niggga no like to comot ”

iamomeiza:

“Burna wey wan jus dey thanks for the work Roni!❤️”

eblackgvt2022:

“Burnaboy was a bit nervous right here ”

richaffair_kingston:

“Shy guy ”

Cockroach steals the show at Met Gala 2023

Every event gets unexpected visitors, even the Met Gala. Social media users were in stitches after a video of photographers rushing to capture a cockroach went viral.

The cockroach made its way to the top of the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night.

According to The Independent photographers who were waiting anxiously for Rihanna and her baby daddy rapper A$AP Rocky to walk in had a fun moment when a cockroach made its way on the red carpet.

