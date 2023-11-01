Davido has announced that the debut EP for one of his signees Ravi will be released at midnight on Wednesday November 1st

He posted a clip to give fans a sneak peek of the song and the video while they recorded in the studio

The DMW boss said when he discovered Ravi on the internet while she was making the cover for his album 'Timeless, he knew she was born to sing

David Adeleke, known as Davido, has made public that one of his signees, Morravey, aka Ravi, will release her debut EP at midnight on November 1st.

Davido posted a short video where Ravi was having fun with her friend and where he was recording with her in the studio. In the clip, Ravi stated that her self-named EP summarises her life, where she was born and her journey into music.

Davido Announces Release of Ravi’s Debut EP. Photo Credit @davido/@morravey

Source: Instagram

Davido wishes Ravi the best in her career

In the caption of his post, Davido made it known that he met Ravi randomly after he stumbled on the cover she made for his album 'Timeless'.

He added that he knew she was born to do music and wished her well as she made her official debut EP known.

See a clip of Ravi's EP here:

Fans react to the clip of Ravi's video

Netizens have reacted to the video of Ravi's EP. Many hailed her sonorous voice and praised Davido as well. Here are some of the comments below.

@deekay_dmw':

"Is gone ."

@ladyariyike:

"Her voice is AMAZING! Congratulations @morravey Looking forward to listening to all the songs on your EP!"

@okoli_classic:

"Let’s go."

l@ogosolori:

"Time don come.:

@evaxalordiah:

"She’s special."

@tunegee:

"I love the EP.:

@mickaelmarabou:

"Black girl magic ."

@deindeofficial:

"Let’s get this!!!"

@hemanlikeicey:

"Morravey to the world.:

@temii11011:

"Low budget ayra star."

@thedavidodailyshow:

"Amazing, we are ready."

Davido shares how Morravey's mother denied that she didn't want her to do music

According to a previous report from Legit.ng Davido shared the hilarious way his signee's mother denied that she does not want her daughter Ravi to do music.

Fans praised him after he shared the funny way he came across Ravi on social media. He revealed that he saw her singing the cover of his song on social media and had to search the comment section to know her name.

He sent her a DM, but she did not respond but later asked if she could call him. He later Facetimed her and signed her to his record label.

