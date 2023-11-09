Comedian Bovi was also among the list of prominent figures who attended an event hosted by Tony Elumelu

The funny man who shared pictures from the event claimed he stunned the billionaire after he showed him his bank account balance

Bovi's caption to the pictures has since stirred hilarious comments from many of his colleagues and fans

Renowned comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma is known for his funny demeanours and recently put it to play as he linked up with billionaire and business magnate Tony Elumelu.

Bovi, who was among the popular celebrities who attended an event hosted by Elumelu, has shared funny pictures and a video of him with the business.

The comedian also boldly claimed that the billionaire was taken aback upon seeing his bank account balance.

Captioning the post, which he shared on his verified Instagram page, the comedian wrote:

“He shock when he see my account balance."

Slide post below to see video:

Legit.ng recall reporting that actress Toyin Abraham knelt to greet Elumelu.

Bovi shares funny moments from his encounter with Elumelu

See some of the hilarious Legit.ng captured below:

omonioboli:

"Lair!!"

igosave:

"Poor man pikin go think say na blue film una Dey watch."

mr_charge1:

"The account choke normally."

samtun03:

"He say you suppose open student account for the money so they nor go Dey charge you…"

neyogram:

"Account balance in different angles."

sommyclassicalsommy:

"You sure say no be that your skit you use am do, you dey show am."

talk2dubbie:

"@officialbovi send me your account number."

aaremusbau:

"Bros, I don send my aza oo."'

waletech_world:

"Na sees but what Will dat change as per the real account balance sef."

emmacy.o:

"Your account balance go long pass who you dey look up to and e shock you too."

Elumelu helps Crayon with his tie

Legit.ng reported that singer Crayon shared pictures and videos from his meeting with Tony Elumelu.

The Ngozi crooner, who rocked a suit, however, caused a stir with his.

A clip showed the billionaire helping the Mavin star to correct the way he knottted his tie.

Source: Legit.ng