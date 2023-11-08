Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, recently met with Nigerian billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu

A video was posted online showing the moment the movie star met the billionaire and how she reacted

A number of Nigerians had things to say after seeing how Toyin was ready to kneel down to greet Elumelu at the public event

Much loved Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has caused a stir over her recent interaction with billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu.

Just recently, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a video of herself at an event she attended after she was invited by the billionaire.

Fans react to video of Toyin Abraham with Tony Elumelu. Photos: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

In the video, Toyin’s heartwarming reaction after seeing Elumelu was captured and it caught the attention of many netizens.

Despite it being a formal occasion, the movie star was ready to go on her knees to greet the billionaire businessman. She did this after Elumelu reached out to hug her, following their brief conversation.

Taking to the caption of the post, Toyin Abraham expressed appreciation for being invited to the event. She wrote in part:

“Thank you the Tony Elumelu Foundation @tonyelumelufoundation for inviting me to a chat with the US Assistant Secretary For Economic and Business affairs, Ramin Toloui.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions trail video of Toyin Abraham meeting Tony Elumelu

The video of Toyin Abraham’s interaction with Tony Elumelu raised a series of interesting comments from the actress’ fans. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

____horlameday:

“Keep on thriving world best.”

tallguy_steve:

“World best still wan knee down again.”

shaynacares:

“If no be say na corporate event, mummy Ire go knee down finish.”

ereifedola:

“I can’t be more proud of who you have become and how far you have come . Thank you lord for not allowing the devil take over her life when things was difficult and seem like there was no escape plan. You showed up God.”

mama3t_fashionhub:

“U almost kneeled down world best.”

glamor_logistic_global_service:

“Toyin Abraham is underrated. Mummy Ire to the world.”

atilola_26:

“I'm sure your husband and all your household will be so proud of you.”

ife_akinbode:

“Worldbest for a reason .”

jumoke_oshin:

“@toyin_abraham , You are definitely going places! The sky is your stepping stone.”

lizzytee_mama:

“She almost kneeled down .....love u always Oluwatoyin.”

amaspecial_collections:

“Is doing her like pe she should knee down to greet him .”

Tony Elumelu reveals Aliko Dangote's nickname

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported on a reocent photos of Tony Elumelu with fellow billionaire, Aliko Dangote.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Elumelu shared snaps showing him and Dangote shaking hands and sharing a hug at what seemed to be an airport.

Not stopping there, Tony Elumelu took to the caption of the photos to share the nickname he has for Aliko Dangote.

Source: Legit.ng