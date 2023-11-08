Mavin youngster Crayon was among the famous figures who attended an event hosted by Tony Elumelu

Crayon, who attended the formal event in a black suit, however, caused a stir with his long tie

A clip showed the moment the billionaire helped the Ngozi crooner with his tie, an action which stirred funny comments

Upcoming singer Charles Chibueze Chukwu, better known as Crayon, who is signed to Don Jazzy's Mavin music label, has shared lovely pictures and videos of him meeting with business magnate and billionaire Tony Elumelu.

Crayon, who attended an event hosted by Elumelu in a black suit, however, didn't get his tie right as the length caused a stir.

A clip showed the moment Elumelu, while speaking with the singer, expressed surprise to see him in a suit as he helped him out with the tie.

In his caption, Crayon wrote:

"Thank you sir for the warm reception."

See pictures, including videos shared by Crayon below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham was also present at the event. She shared video of her meeting with Elumelu.

Netizens react to Crayon's tie

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments of people who reacted to the singer's post; see them below:

iam_oyakhilome:

"The tie nearly reach my guy knee."

kenepisode1:

"Crayon them want tie you with the tie ? You too love Man U. Abeg next use blue tie #CFC for life."

thisizlondon:

"This your tie ehn na titanic."

that__blackboysgram:

"Big ups bro But this your tie won de resemble our vice president own oo."

heis_sam_p:

"Crayon no lie who get that Tie."

ruthieglams:

"Crayway in suit wow so surprised."

boyy_kaz:

"Picture screaming money."

christophamoses:

"Keep soaring higher."

iamelaidrix:

"I gbadu your growth and how things dey turn around for for you."

