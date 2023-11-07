Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has now weighed in on the touching story of a physically challenged makeup artist-turned-hawker, Eniola

Recall that popular skitmaker, Brain Jotter, shared Eniola’s story online when he discovered her hawking despite her physical disability

In the emotional video, Eniola revealed that she had come from Osun state and this drew Davido’s attention

The music star called on his uncle, Governor Adeleke as well as his special adviser, Banks Omisore

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again shown up for those in need with his recent act towards a physically challenged makeup artist and hawker, Eniola.

Eniola aka Glam by Eniola, recently caught the attention of many Nigerians after skitmaker, Brain Jotter, saw her hawking on the road despite her physical condition. The young lady’s resilience and determination to market herself touched the comedian who later gave her N400,000.

Nigerians speak as Davido reacts to video of physically challenged makeup artist and hawker from Osun state. Photos: @aadeleke_01, @brainjotter

In the viral video that was posted online, Eniola revealed that she had come from Osun state to hustle in Lagos and that she was also a makeup artist despite hawking water on the street.

Davido caught wind of the viral video on social media and his interest was particularly piqued after hearing that the hardworking lady was from his state.

The DMW boss did not waste time seeing as he quickly tagged his uncle and governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, to the video. Davido also tagged the governor’s special assistant, Banks Omisore.

See Davido’s reaction to the Eniola video below:

Reactions as Davido draws Osun state governor’s attention to Eniola’s plight

Davido’s reaction to the viral video of the physically challenged makeup artist hawking on the streets quickly caught the attention of many other netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

