Veteran Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, has continued to receive help from well-meaning Nigerians over his declining health

Just recently, a Nigerian man identified as Asian Big Man sent N1.5 million to the ailing movie star

The man shared the good news on his Facebook page while showering words of prayers on Mr Ibu

The failing health of Nollywood actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has continued to catch the attention of many kind Nigerians.

Recall that the movie star recently went viral after he cried for financial help on social media over his condition.

A man has sent N1.5m to Mr Ibu. Photos: @realmribu, Asian Big Name / Facebook.

In a new development, a Nigerian man identified on Facebook as Asian Big Man announced that he had sent N1.5 million to Mr Ibu.

According to him, he finally fulfilled his pledge to the movie legend. Not stopping there, he also shared a screenshot of the bank receipt showing that he had indeed sent the money.

Asian noted that Mr Ibu made his childhood with his movies. He then went ahead to share strong words of prayers for the movie star. He wrote:

“I Asian Big Name have fulfilled my pledge to our legend Mr John I okafor A.K.A Mr Ibu.

"Our daddy nothing will happen to you the joy and happiness you give us from my childhood even till date you’re still putting that smile & laugher upon our face. For that the gods of our ancestors will never allow anything happens to you iseeeeee. Whether this your health problem is caused by a man or woman or any human being. One thing is rest assured you will come out stronger and live to enjoy the fruits of your labor iseeeee, You shall put all your enemies in shame and anyone who is behind this your illness shall go down six-fit before you iseeeeee iseeeeeee iseeeeeeee. Once again I the CEO of ASIABIGNAME and group are wishing you quick recovery iseeeeeee we stand with you always father father.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Man posts receipt after sending N1.5m to Mr Ibu. Photo: Asian Big Name.

Reactions as man sends Mr Ibu N1.5 million

Read some of the comments from netizens to the Facebook user's kind gesture below:

Owa Jesus:

“God bless u sir.”

Izuchukwu Apeh:

“More Blessings Sir.”

Stanley Swizzy:

“Bravo to Asia big name and family.”

