American rapper Dominique Armani Jones, better known as Lil Baby, grabbed the attention of Nigerians recently

The hip-hop star made his debut appearance at a concert in Dubai, days after Burna Boy refused a performance due to the country's smoking restrictions

Nigerians were swift to highlight that Lil Baby refrained from smoking for nearly 24 hours during his time in Dubai

Source: Instagram

The Grammy award-winning star revealed that he rejected $5 million (N4 billion) because it was against the Emirates law to smoke "grass" in their country.

Netizens pointed out the contrast, highlighting that Lil Baby accepted the offer and refrained from smoking for the 24 hours he spent in Dubai.

Nigerians react to Lil Baby in Dubai

olamash__:

"Lil baby na business man if you know you know."

vasco_jiggyboy:

"Google said my net worth 5Mil, i got that shii in cash."

okere_junior:

"The time wey he reject ham you Dey there? make una Dey play shegbo everybody is capping on the internet."

dele_shark22:

"Na wa y’all just find a way to sneak burna into every conversation especially when it comes to comparisons."

tonyalaayemore:

"Even davido wey him papa na billionaire Dem no born am well to reject 5million dollar change am to naira you go know."

demolayrn_:

"$5 million yall say it’s my net worth I got them right on my hands 4PF even burna sef go deh trap."

kodak6639:

"Burna self fit do the show lowkey make Una no know, so Una wan talk say burna no dey go Dubai."

oluwadamilare2060:

"This user is high for risking his life comparing lil baby money with burna boy."

Source: Legit.ng