Fast-rising singer Buju BNXN was astound by his music mentor Burna Boy’s comeback at his colleague Brymo

Recall that it has been on the news that Brymo accused the Last Last hitmaker of copying, which resulted in a diss track from the latter

Reacting to the lyrics of the song, Buju was forced to question the guts of the Grammy-award-winning singer, who had to reject a N5bn deal for “smoke”

In a recent video, fast-rising singer Daniel Benson, best known as Buju (now known as BNXN), expressed shock after learning that his former music manager Burnaboy rejected a whopping $5 million (N4 billion) engagement in Dubai because he won't be able to smoke there.

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy revealed during a freestyle session with the Outsiders band that he turned down the offer because of smoking “grass” is illegal in the United Arab Emirates.

Buju BNXN queries music mentor Burna Boy for rejecting N5bn gig in Dubai Credit: @buranboythegenre, @toyourears

In accordance with Emirati law, smoking is prohibited in all of Dubai's parks, beaches, and other public recreational areas.

Recall that it was during his freestyle that he threw a hot shade at Brymo, telling the audience to work hard so they wouldn't "fall off" as the folk artist did.

Buju BNXN reacts to Burna’s diss song to Brymo

In the heat of the feud, Buju decided to show support for Burna. Buju can be seen in the video grinning and smiling while singing the diss track lyrics.

The fast-rising talent went on to ask if the Grammy award-winning singer was crazy for turning down $5 million (N4B) because you can't smoke in Dubai.

See his video below

Netizens react to Buju BNXN’s video

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

"Omo if u are just listening to the lyrics well well now raise up ur hand."

"Drop the freestyle Burna we go stream am. Na who go vex go vex."

"Nobody can reject that kind of money make Burna dey deceive wu na."

May God Continue To Bless And Protect The Rich And Wealthy People."

"This is how you feel when you hear your idol rap or sing , even if nah rubbish , it will sound dope . In this case, this freestyle by burna is dope."

"U turned down 5mil because you can't smoke for couple of days? That's an addiction sir."

Ed Sheeran speaks about Burna Boy's smoking habit

Recall that prominent UK superstar Ed Sheeran had attracted the attention of Nigerians with a revelation he made about the Afrobeats singer Burna Boy.

In a recent interview, the UK artist narrated a one-time experience he got really high and mentioned that it was from being in the company of the Last Last hitmaker.

Ed Sheeran said that was the first time he had seen a person "ingest" such an amount of "smoke".

