Popular Nigerian singer Buju BNXN has caused an online buzz over his upcoming music video for his song, Pray

Taking to social media, the music star revealed that he had travelled all the way to Jerusalem to shoot the clip

A number of netizens who watched the video snippet of BNXN in Jerusalem shared their thoughts on the project

Popular Nigerian singer Buju BNXN is working on the music video for one of his songs, Pray.

The Kenkele crooner took to his official TikTok page to update fans as he revealed that he took a flight to Jerusalem for the music video.

The TikTok clip showed BNXN on the streets and in the markets of Jerusalem rocking a white thobe and a red and white keffiyeh on his head as a videographer followed him around.

Singer Buju BNXN flew to Jerusalem to shoot his music video. Photos: @bnxn_buju

Source: TikTok

He captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Took a flight to Jerusalem to shoot a video for my next single PRAY.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Buju BNXN flies to Jerusalem to shoot music video

Read what some of them had to say about the video snippet below:

Uniben Onowu:

“Buju get Yansh pass my babe.”

David:

“Omo see as them Dey pass buju.”

Werna:

“Blud really wore that for a Christian video setting?”

suretonytonero80:

“Buju & ruger fight is getting interesting everyday both of them are not smiling.”

godisable_ingoditrust:

“U for enter motor go before lol.”

rychel_baby:

“No be small thing.”

BNXN calls Burna Boy best artiste in Nigeria

BNXN, formerly known as Buju, analysed his ex-music boss Burna Boy and stated what sets him apart from the rest.

This was made known in a recent radio interview with 3FM (Ghana).

Speaking further, he noted that the three artistes, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido, were superior to their colleagues because of their distinctive personas, which they have successfully managed outside of music.

Singer Buju BNXN opens up on lady who tried to blackmail him

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer trended on social media after photos and a video of him made the rounds.

A Swedish lady who shared the viral photos and video claimed BNXN got her pregnant and abandoned her.

In an interview with HOT FM Lagos, Buju spilled the tea on the issue and noted that everything the lady said was a fabricated lie.

Source: Legit.ng