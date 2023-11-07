Davido, in a new video, has flaunted his new pendant with the inscription Gumbo on it

In the video, the DMW label boss seemed to be in a happy mood and sent a message to his naysayers

The new pendant has, however, sparked reactions as some netizens erroneously linked it to Grammy Award winner Burna Boy

Music star and DMW label owner David Adeleke Davido's new neckchain has caused a stir on social media.

The new chain has a pendant with the inscription Gumbo, which many have assumed to be a message to Davido's rival and Grammy award winner Damini Ogulu 'Burna Boy', who owns a Gambo neck chain.

Davido's new neck chain stirs reactions.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Burna Boy acquired a luxury chain in honour of his late friend Gambo.

In the new video that has gone viral, Davido, who was all smiles, also sent a message to his critics, saying 'E pain them.'

Video:

Mixed reactions trail Davido's pendant

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

broiss_godsown:

"And E go continue to da pain them."

samsonmatthew91:

"E pain Dem na burna boy baba davido dey talk ooo."

geeboy5599:

"I tell them and he pain them."

ccashyy_1:

"@davido But this Davido na mumu ooo person do ice for him friend GAMBO you go do GUNBO meaning?"

callme_y.m.f:

"Small pikin sense and he just born twins wereeh leleyi."

nanc_y6803:

"This one and competition 5&6 bro live your life..why someone be pained for your own stuff lol this guy una sure say him papa really get money ? He literally live like a poor man’s kid."

blue_ice.j:

"Na burnboy he refer to."

nine_____keys:

"I no get anything to say but right now nothing you buy that burna boy can’t buy he even have the gambo before you start wearing it stop the cap baba."

What to know about Davido's Gumbo pendant

While netizens erroneously assumed Davido's chain was a message to Burna Boy, Gumbo is a business outfit in the US.

Below is a video of Davido shared on Gumbo's Instagram page below:

Did Davido arrest Abu Salami?

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido sparked reactions as photos of photographer Abu Salami at the police station went viral.

The photographer was reportedly arrested for cyberbullying, stalking and signature forgery.

This was after Abu called out the singer over N218m debt.

