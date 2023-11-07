Adekunle Gold has issued advice to men on why they should take their health seriously

The music star, in a statement, suggested women tend to have longer lifespans compared to men

AG Baby's opinion has, however, stirred different reactions on X, with many male netizens supporting him

Popular Afrobeats singer and songwriter Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, widely known as Adekunle Gold or AG Baby, has sent a message to men.

In a post via his X account on Tuesday, November 7, Adekunle Gold urged men to care for themselves.

Adekunle Gold, in his tweet, suggested men tend to die younger than women.

Adekunle Gold urges men to take care of themselves. Credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

To avoid untimely death, the ‘Ogaranya' singer urged men to prioritise self-care.

He wrote:

“Men, take care of yourself. Grandma plenty pass Grandpa for this world.”

See his tweet below:

Mixed reactions trail Adekunle Gold's tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the singer's tweet, see them below:

the_beardedsina:

"Men are notorious for avoiding the doctor, ignoring unusual symptoms, and engaging in dangerous habits. This explains why women tend to live longer. Don’t let complacency take a toll on your health."

FotoNugget:

"Even the Grandpa wey remain for this world dey lonely."

MissRozapepper:

"Landlady plenty pass Landlord."

CbSparkz:

"It’s always let’s go to grandma’s house among the grandkids Wetin de really happen to grandpa?"

ItzEliInit:

"it is inevitable if you like take care of yourself or not lol."

IFM4real:

"But there is a variance in age tho. What is the average dying age of grandpas vs grandmas."

Akanbi___:

"This is why my dad will always say. Never stress yourself mentally too much make you no go quick die."

Redfairylee:

"Na them Dey fornicate pass na y .. they are the ones causing harm to themselves."

Akewusolaf:

"They'll not live forever either. Man gotta do what man normally does. Lol."

Source: Legit.ng