Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, popularly known as Happie Boys, have been spotted hanging out with friends in Nigeria

Legit.ng learnt it was their first appearance in the country since they were deported from the European country of Cyprus

Over a year ago, the founder of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, flew them to Cyprus on scholarship but their relationship with him soured

An emerging video has shown Happie Boys, real names Matthew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, hanging out with friends following their deportation from Cyprus.

Legit.ng had reported how Happie Boys were deported to Nigeria on October 29 and stayed in an undisclosed Abuja hotel.

Their deportation comes after Cyprus authorities arrested the lads weeks after they begged OPM's founder, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, for forgiveness.

In a video seen on Instagram, Happie Boys were seen all smiles as they hung out with friends and played a PS5 game.

The location of the video could not be confirmed at the time of this report.

Man exposes Happie Boys' flamboyant lifestyle in Cyprus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man in Cyprus had shed light on the lifestyle of Happie Boys while they were there.

Nigerian highlife musician Frank Ifeanyi Dons, known as Anyidons, shared his chats with Ichakanations, saying he contacted him following the ongoing saga between Happie Boys and Omega Power Ministries (OPM)'s Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere.

Anyidons said he was shocked by his findings. In the released chat, Ichakanations tagged Happie Boys as ungrateful and shared how they live a flamboyant lifestyle.

Ichakanations added that Happie Boys carry different girls and buy expensive clothes and shoes just to show off.

