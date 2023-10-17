Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold could not hide his shock on seeing a car without a driver behind the wheels

The Ogaranya crooner and his crew stood on a sidewalk on a street in the US and observed the strange phenomenon

Adekunle Gold exclaimed like a child and swore that he had never seen something like that in his life

Adekunle Kosoko, also known as Adekunle Gold or AG Baby, has sparked reactions on social media with a viral video.

In the clip, the singer, in the US with his crew, stood on a sidewalk waiting for a self-driving car to speed past them.

Netizens react to video of Adekunle Gold Photo credit: @OneJoblessBoy

Source: Instagram

One of the men called the singer's attention when the vehicle approached, and after AG Baby confirmed there was nobody in it, he lost his home training and spoke in Yoruba.

The Ogaranya crooner swore he had never seen anything like that and asked his people again if the car drove itself even though he saw it with his eyes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Adekunle Gold's behaviour was typical of a villager in the city for the first time and the singer called America a wonder land.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Adekunle Gold's video

The singer's excitement over the car made people laugh at him and share opinions.

Read some comments sighted below:

emperor_olatunde:

"Yoruba language is too sweet it’s now naija official language if you no understand Yoruba you go lost for this Instagram"

emmy01114:

"If na niaja dem go steal am."

thedukeofowo:

"Lol na real American wonder"

iamdebola001:

"He said American wonder"

skyface_sonofthenature:

"Wahala for who go forget the remote for house"

petroko001:

"E plenty for here in texas."

richieslenderr:

"Baba say aahhhhh"

nickiegoldee:

"E plenty for here in Ohio"

Simi makes Deja sing her song after AG's Party No Dey Stop

Still on Adekunle Gold, Legit.ng earlier reported that his daughter, Deja, with colleague Simi, is their biggest fan; she knows most of their songs by heart.

The Duduke crooner got jealous in a video after Deja randomly chose to sing AG's Party No Dey Stop.

Simi immediately asked her daughter to sing her song because she gave her stretchmarks, and Deja agreed.

Source: Legit.ng