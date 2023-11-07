Hilda Baci has been trending on social media after Irish chef Alan Fisher unseated her for the longest hours of cooking

Fisher became the new champion after he cooked for 119 hours 57 minutes, which is 24 hours more than Hilda's record

This has stirred reactions from Nigerians as some netizens insisted Hilda remains their world champion

On Tuesday, November 7, Guinness World Records named a new winner for the longest hours of cooking - Alan Fisher, a chef from Ireland.

Fisher became the new world champion after he cooked for 119 hours 57 minutes, surpassing Nigeria's Hilda Baci.

Nigerians congratulate Irish chef Alan Fisher. Credit: @hildabaci @alan.kyojin.stewhouse

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the dethronement, Hilda wrote via her Twitter account:

"I’m so happy to have held a record so prestigious and profound I will forever be honored and grateful for all the love and support."

See her tweet below:

Hilda Baci trends after losing the world title

Following Hilda's dethronement, Nigerians have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reactions. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; see them below:

bashirahmaad:

"Dear Hilda, take back your throne."

RinsolaAbiola:

"Hilda Baci has achieved her aim. Congratulations to him."

Morris_Monye:

"He has truly achieved something extraordinary, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to him. However, deep within the hearts of Nigerians, the record remains unchallenged, belonging solely to Hilda Baci."

ogundamisi:

"@Omojuwa We are okay, at least it is not a Nigerian that dethroned Hilda. Alan Fisher is Irish. It is those Nigerians that "dared" challenge Hilda's record that we have a problem with, particularly that 'uncool village Ekiti Girl' Congratulations Alan."

BigBadReni:

"Hilda Baci yesterday, today and forever. That's on what?"

BarcaPrincipal:

"Imagine if it was a Nigerian that broke Hilda Baci's record, Most people will be bringing gutter opinions that Nigerians should let her enjoy the fame before trying to dethrone her,. But since it's a white person, no opinion to give."

How Irish chef dethroned Hilda Baci

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian celebrity chef lost her spot on Guinness World Records to Irish chef Alan Fisher.

Alan, who is a chef at a restaurant in Japan, claimed the longest cooking marathon (individual) after clocking in a time of 119 hours 57 minutes.

Hilda Baci was named the record holder in June.

Source: Legit.ng