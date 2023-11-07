The Guinness World Record has said it is not true that a year must pass before an existing record could be broken

This is coming after Alan Fisher, who is from Ireland, successfully dethroned Hilda Baci to become the world record holder for the longest cooking marathon

The Guinness World Record said Fisher cooked for 119 hours 57 minutes in his restaurant in Japan, effectively surpassing Hilda's 93 hours and 11 minutes

The Guinness World Records says it is untrue, the belief that a year must pass before others can attempt to break an existing record.

This is coming after the record body announced Irish chef Alan Fisher as the new world record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Fisher cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes. Photo credit: Instagram/Hilda Baci and GWR.

After the announcement on Twitter, a netizen asked if a year was not supposed to pass before another chef would make an attempt on Hilda's record.

Records can be broken anytime

To answer the question, the world record body dismissed the notion as untrue and said an existing record could be broken at any time.

GWR says:

"That was just a rumour, records can be broken anytime!"

The record body further says Alan Fisher who owns a restaurant in Japan cooked for 119 hours 57 minutes which is longer than Hilda's 97 hours and 11 minutes.

GWR noted:

"Alan Fisher (Ireland), an owner and chef of a restaurant in Japan, has broken two cooking-related Guinness World Records titles. First up, he's claimed the longest cooking marathon (individual) after clocking in a time of 119 hours 57 minutes. That is more than 24 hours longer than the previous record held by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci."

See the tweet below:

Netizens react as GWR says records are eligible to be broken anytime

@demithacreator said:

"Una don enter am today. I know my people."

@kcnaija said:

"Wow, so someone made that up, and we all too it as the actual rules. Never believe anything you see on social media without double-checking."

Hilda lost her record to Alan Fisher

